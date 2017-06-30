In continuation of a rights issue in Copenhagen Capital A/S, Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S has approved the admittance to trading and official listing of a new share class (preference shares) as per 3 July 2017. At the same time new shares will be admitted to trading and official listing in the share class as a result of completion of the rights issue.



ISIN: DK0060732980 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Copenhagen Capital Præf ------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before rights issue: 9,000,000 shares (DKK 9,000,000) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 18,166,666 shares (DKK 18,166,666) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after rights issue: 27,166,666 shares (DKK 27,166,666) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price, new shares: DKK 1,20 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: CPHCAP PREF ------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 140100 -------------------------------------------------------------------



Segment Small Cap ----------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no CPH Equities intraday cross/ 203 ----------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no XCSE Other Equities/ 229 ----------------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE ----------------------------------------------------- CCP cleared: No -----------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



