REDWOOD CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/30/17 -- Host Analytics, the leading provider of scalable, cloud-based enterprise performance management (EPM) solutions, announced today that the company has maintained its perfect 5.0/5.0 recommend score in Dresner Advisory Services' "2017 Wisdom of Crowds® Enterprise Planning Market Study". In the study, Host Analytics is recognized as an Overall Experience Leader, and a Trust Leader.

The Wisdom of Crowds Enterprise Planning Market Study is Dresner's annual assessment of the enterprise planning market. The study is based on customer feedback across more than thirty criteria and is the only assessment based solely on the viewpoint of actual end users. Dresner defines enterprise planning as the systems and software deployed for the planning of the internal and external factors that affect an enterprise, including strategic, operational, and financial planning.

The report recognizes Host Analytics as "best in class for product scalability, ease of upgrade/migration to new versions, technical support professionalism, continuity of personnel, and time to resolve problems. It maintains a perfect recommend score."

"We congratulate Host Analytics on their strong and consistent performance again in this year's report," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. "For the third year, we've surveyed users in all roles across all industries to achieve a holistic view of the enterprise planning market. Finance continues to lead the use of enterprise planning in organizations, including cloud EPM solutions."

"Commitment to customer success is a core value at Host Analytics, so we are especially proud to continue our leadership position in the Wisdom of Crowds report," said Dave Kellogg, CEO of Host Analytics. "We continue to invest in our platform and provide unparalleled customer experience with services, training, and support for our customers."

Boston Red Sox is one of the many customers leveraging Host Analytics. According to Ryan Scafidi, senior director of financial planning and operations for the Boston Red Sox, "Host Analytics allows us to be more collaborative and efficient. Because we're able to be more proactive and forecast over the course of a year, we have been able to save an additional half-million to $1 million in expenses that otherwise would have been water under the bridge in the old, Excel-driven world."

This report is among many of the leadership recognitions Host Analytics has received in the past month from industry experts and customers. The company was also named a leader in the Nucleus Research CPM Value Matrix, and also named Host Analytics named as a "hot vendor" in Nucleus Research The Eight Hot and Cold Vendors of 2017.

About Wisdom of Crowds® Research

The Wisdom of Crowds® Business Intelligence, and Enterprise Planning Market Studies are based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Enterprise planning and BI software users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), performance management and related areas.

About Host Analytics

Host Analytics is the industry's leading provider of scalable, cloud-based enterprise performance management (EPM) solutions. Companies of all sizes, from $10 million startups to $10 billion multi-nationals, rely on Host Analytics to provide financial planning, budgeting, modeling, consolidations, and reporting. Host Analytics has 700 customers in 90 countries including Bose, Boston Red Sox, FitBit, La-Z-Boy, Mayo Clinic, NPR, OpenTable, Peet's Coffee & Tea, Pinterest, Swissport, TOMS Shoes, and Vitamin Shoppe. Host Analytics is a private company backed by leading venture capitalists and is headquartered in Silicon Valley.

