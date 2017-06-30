Sample Preparation Equipment Market, 2025

DUBLIN, June 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Global Market for Sample Preparation Equipment" report to their offering.

This research report presents an in-depth analysis of the sample preparation market by products, revenues, markets and companies.

This report includes sample preparation equipment used in semiconductors, materials and nanomaterials research, manufacturing and process industries, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, clinical and diagnostic, and forensic laboratories. This report will discuss sample preparation equipment manufacturers and suppliers based on their product portfolios, recent developments and core strategies.

The sample preparation market addressed in this report has been analyzed for the four main global areas of North America, Europe, Asia and ROW.



Report Includes:



- An overview of the global market for sample preparation equipment.

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017 and projections of CAGRs through 2025.

- Discussion of key market participants, extensive product segments, supporting technologies, trends and market dynamics and geographic trends.

- Evaluation of the market by end users.

- Comprehensive company profiles for all companies in the sample preparation market. Companies profiled include Oxford Instruments, FEI, Hitachi High-Technologies and JEOL.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Executive Summary



3 Broad Ion Milling Equipment

3.1 Global market summary

3.2 Global market revenues 2015-2025

3.2.1 Total market revenues 2015-2025

3.2.2 Sales, by market

3.2.3 Sales, by region

3.3 Products



4 Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Equipment

4.1 Global market summary

4.2 Global market revenues 2015-2025

4.2.1 Total market revenues 2015-2025

4.2.2 Sales, by market

4.2.3 Sales, by region

4.2.4 Products



5 Energy Dispersive Spectroscopy (EDX) Equipment

5.1 Global market summary

5.1.1 Total market revenues 2015-2025

5.1.2 Sales, by market

5.1.3 Sales, by region

5.2 Products



6 Focused Ion Beam (FIB) Equipment

6.1 Global market summary

6.1.1 Total market revenues 2015-2025

6.1.2 Sales, by market

6.1.3 Sales, by region

6.2 Products



7 Ion Beam Milling Equipment

7.1 Global market summary

7.1.1 Total market revenues 2015-2025

7.1.2 Sales, by market

7.1.3 Sales, by region

7.2 Products



8 Reactive Ion Etching (RIE) Equipment

8.1 Global market summary

8.1.1 Total market revenues 2015-2025

8.1.2 Sales, by market

8.1.3 Sales, by region

8.2 Products



9 Secondary Ion Mass Spectrometry (SIMS) Equipment

9.1 Global market summary

9.1.1 Total market revenues 2015-2025

9.1.2 Sales, by market

9.1.3 Sales, by region

9.2 Products



10 Sample Preparation Company Profiles



11 References



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3srp39/the_global_market





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716