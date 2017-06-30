sprite-preloader
30.06.2017 | 11:01
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Intu Properties plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, June 30

30 June 2017

intu properties plc ("intu" or the "Company")


LEI: 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
Regulated Information Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State of the EU

Director/PDMR Shareholding

intu announces that it has been notified of the below transactions in the Company's ordinary shares of 50 pence each, undertaken by Persons Closely Associated with John Whittaker, Deputy Chairman and a non-executive director of the Company.

Following these transactions, the beneficial shareholding of John Whittaker is 368,629,097 ordinary shares representing 27.2043% of the ordinary shares in issue.

Susan Marsden

Group Company Secretary

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 and provides further detail.

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1.Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)NamePeel Chapel No.1 Limited
Peel Chapel No.2 Limited
Peel Chapel No.3 Limited
b)Position/statusThis notification concerns a PCA with John Whittaker (Deputy Chairman)
c)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial notification
2.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Nameintu Properties plc
b)LEI213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
3.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
b)Nature of the transactionMarket acquisitions of ordinary shares of 50p by Peel Chapel No.1 Limited (PC1), Peel Chapel No.2 Limited (PC2) and Peel Chapel No.3 Limited (PC3). Following settlement of the acquisitions and no later than 7 July 2017, the shares acquired will be deposited in a custody account which is subject to a charge (first notified to the market on 7 January 2014 and as subsequently amended) granted by such companies by way of security for an interest bearing loan made available to Peel Chapel Holdings (IOM) Limited.
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
PC1
PC1
PC2
PC2
PC3
PC3		£2.6928
£2.6926
£2.6928
£2.6926
£2.6928
£2.6926		330,000
340,000
330,000
330,000
340,000
330,000
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price


2,000,000
£2.6927
e)Date of the transaction2017-06-28 - 2017-06-29
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

