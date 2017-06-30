ATOS: Atos recognized as Global Leader in Digital Workplace Services by ISG

Paris, 30th June 2017 - Atos (https://atos.net/en/), a global leader in digital transformation, today announced it has been recognized by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, as a Leader in Digital Workplace Services worldwide.

According to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype report[1] (#_ftn1) on Digital Workplace Services, Atos was named a leader in all five Digital Workplace Services buyer categories, or "archetypes."

The report assesses the relative capabilities of 25 global service providers based on the needs of enterprise clients as defined by five buyer archetypes: Ad-hoc, Transformation-Oriented, Cloud-enabled, Digital and Next Gen Sourcing*. Being a leader in all five of these buyer categories underscores Atos' ability to meet a large set of customer needs and expectations.

The report also validates Atos' expertise in supporting businesses to create agile, secure and affordable digital workplaces in which employees can connect, communicate and collaborate efficiently, resulting in improved user experience and satisfaction, enhanced productivity and business performance.

With its Atos Digital Workplace (https://atos.net/en/solutions/atos-digital-workplace) offering, Atos has developed a true end-to-end solution to transform the employee experience.

Delivered through an enhanced partnership ecosystem, it includes:

A highly secure workplace, available anytime, anywhere

Cloud services (Workplace-as-a-service based on Atos Canopy Digital Private Cloud)

Mobility and feature-rich communication and collaboration services (including Unify's Circuit product).

With its Help & Interaction Center, Atos transforms how end-users are kept productive, offering an omnichannel support experience, bringing high levels of user self-help, shift left and automation. These services are combined with virtual assistants (such as Atos Virtual Assistant (AVA), developed in partnership with Spanish start-up Cognicor and its next-generation artificial intelligence engine), underpinned by end-to-end journey analytics, to proactively minimize downtime and ensure a first-rate user experience.

"Atos has demonstrated experience in the end user and digital workplace services space. This experience, combined with its industry knowledge and expertise, has helped make Atos a leading choice for an end-to-end workplace transformation partner," said Jan Erik Aase, director and principal analyst with ISG Research. "Our research considers five buyer types when evaluating how each service provider meets their specialized needs. Atos scored very highly in all the dimensions."

"Being positioned by ISG Research as a Leader in all of the five 'archetypes' worldwide validates our position as the preferred partner for business transformation and innovation in the Digital Workplace arena," says Peter Pluim, Executive Vice President for Infrastructure and Data Management at Atos. "We work in partnership with our clients to help them accelerate their digital transformation and create inspiring and engaging digital workplaces in which employees can thrive."

To download the full report, go to http://go.atos.net/LP=638 (http://go.atos.net/LP=638). To find out more about how Atos Digital Workplace (https://atos.net/en/solutions/atos-digital-workplace) can help transform your business go to: https://atos.net/en/solutions/atos-digital-workplace.

* Detailed description of the categories of user types ("archetypes"):

Ad-hoc- these clients usually have a legacy-heavy enterprise IT function that often has multiple silos and is disjointed from the business. These clients need proper advisory and consulting services for workplace transformation - Atos recognized as a leader.

Transformation-Oriented - these clients adopt digital workplace initiatives to improve their service delivery and operational efficiency. For them automation-focused IT service delivery is of paramount importance - Atos recognized as a leader.

Cloud-enabled - These clients want to adopt cloud-based technologies for workplace delivery on any device any time. Cloud-based workplace, unified communication and workplace productivity tools will be key for these clients - Atos recognized as a leader.

Digital - These clients look beyond BYOD and anytime, anywhere access. Key requirements and competencies for these clients include advanced analytics use, automation and business process mobilization and an enterprise mobility practice - Atos recognized as a leader.

Next Gen Sourcing - These clients have deep experience in sourcing their workplace services. These clients will look for a digital workplace solution that is oriented to business enablement and achieving business objectives - Atos recognized as a leader.

