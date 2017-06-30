Another commercial rootop PV system will be connected at a port's facility on July 1, the same day in which the cancelation of the solar tax for commercial PV will be removed.

The Port of Stockholm announced it will switch on an 83 kW rooftop PV system at one of its facility on July 1, on the same day that the tax for renewable energy power generators over 255 kW is reduced by 98%.

The installation, which is installed on the roof of the Banankompaniet facility, will cover the energy needs of the building. "The reduction of the solar energy tax on 1st July means that photovoltaic systems can continue ...

