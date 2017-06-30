

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK economy expanded as estimated in the first quarter, third estimate from the Office for National Statistics showed Friday.



Gross domestic product climbed 0.2 percent sequentially in the first quarter, unrevised from the previous estimate published on May 25. However, growth eased notably from 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter.



Year-on-year, GDP grew 2 percent, in line with the previous estimate.



Another data from ONS showed that the current account deficit widened to GBP 16.9 billion from GBP 12.1 billion in the fourth quarter, predominantly to a widening in the deficit on trade.



Business investment grew 0.6 percent sequentially to GBP 43.7 billion in the first quarter, unchanged from the provisional estimate.



Services output increased 0.2 percent in April from March, the statistical ofice said in a separate communique. In three months to April, services output climbed 0.2 percent compared with the previous three months ending January.



