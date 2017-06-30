

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple CEO Tim Cook is the highest paid Chief Executive Officer in the U.S., according to Bloomberg's report of take-home pay for the top 25 S&P 500 CEOs released Thursday.



Cook's take-home pay was $145 million in 2016, primarily from the vesting of 1.26 million shares, valued at $136 million. Those shares were awarded after he became Apple's CEO in 2011.



Meanwhile, his reported pay for the last year was $8.75 million, which ranked him in the bottom third of all CEOs in the S&P 500. This was, meanwhile, below the $10.3 million he made in 2015.



Cook is joined with Netflix's Reed Hastings to cross the $100 million threshold for take-home pay for the chief executive officer of a publicly traded U.S. company.



Reed Hastings, 56, reaped $106 million last year, almost entirely from exercised options that were granted as early as 2006, the second highest in 2016 for S&P 500 chiefs. According to the report, Netflix shares have surged more than 3,000 percent in the last 10 years.



Take-home pay, commonly referred to as realized pay, is the sum of the values of stock vested and options exercised during the fiscal year, along with cash from salaries, bonuses and perks.



Bloomberg reported that take-home pay for the top 25 S&P 500 CEOs who served in their positions for the last full fiscal year totaled about $1.65 billion. Bosses in the technology, health care and media industries dominated the list.



John Hammergren of McKesson came third, while Leonard Schleifer, 64, CEO of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was ranked fourth. Oracle's Safra Catz came next and was the highest female CEO on the list with $86 million.



