Atradius Collections Releases the 11th Edition of the Insight-packed International Debt Collections Handbook

AMSTERDAM, June 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Atradius Collections' International Debt Collections Handbook explains the different stages of amicable settlement, laws around collections, legal proceedings and insolvency procedures across 44 of the world's countries. Argentina and Morocco are two new countries featured in this edition.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160622/382197LOGO )



Wherever trade occurs on credit there is the risk of late payment or even non-payment. Poor payment behaviour coupled with the diversity and complexity of country specific debt collections procedures, legislation and cultural approaches can be challenging for companies worldwide. As more than 35.1% of the foreign B2B sales in Western Europe were reported to have been made on credit, it is inevitable that some collection cases will end up being processed in court or even filed via insolvency proceedings.

Rudi De Greve, Global Operations Director at Atradius Collections stated: "No business is immune to the risks associated with international trade or poor payment behaviour. The International Debt Collections Handbook consists of information gathered by our local experienced collectors and lawyers, making it a trusted debt collections navigator tool."

A crucial support tool for companies

Since its launch in 2008, the International Debt Collections Handbook has quickly established itself as a critical support tool for collection decisions in foreign countries. Having knowledge of amicable collections and the country-specific legal phases surrounding collections is vital for survival in a global economy.

When it comes to legal proceedings, there are considerable variations from one country to another. The handbook will prove especially useful to organisations lacking in-house resources in international collections or credit management. This in-depth information can help businesses make better decisions and take necessary measures beforehand, to minimise potential future risk.

The International Debt Collections Handbook is available at: atradiuscollections.com

About Atradius Collections

With a presence in 28 countries and an extensive network worldwide, Atradius Collections provides trade invoice collection services in 96% of the countries across the world. Its wide breadth of services, ranging from first party to legal collections, helps companies around the globe recover unpaid invoices. Atradius forms part of Grupo Catalana Occidente (GCO.MC), one of the leading insurers in Spain and worldwide in credit insurance.

http://www.atradiuscollections.com

http://www.linkedin.com/company/atradius-collections

http://www.twitter.com/AtradiusCollect