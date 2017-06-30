

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 29-June-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 29/06/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 14,749,921.92 10.9259



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 29/06/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 28,603,116.28 14.5563



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 29/06/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 797,758.66 17.6683



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 29/06/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,541,973.12 16.7226



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 29/06/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 725000 USD 7,244,513.74 9.9924



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 29/06/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 2750000 USD 27,480,109.98 9.9928



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 29/06/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 37,696,065.61 12.6709



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 29/06/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 291,082.77 13.8611



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 29/06/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,178,857.06 16.4645



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 29/06/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 211000 EUR 3,506,979.86 16.6208



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 29/06/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,564,192.69 11.172



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 29/06/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3220000 USD 54,933,021.78 17.0599



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 29/06/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1960000 USD 37,025,319.76 18.8905



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 29/06/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2890000 EUR 49,758,523.09 17.2175



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 29/06/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,536,767.89 14.4978



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 29/06/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 299,793.92 14.2759



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 29/06/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,288,161.15 15.52



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 29/06/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,311,165.52 18.2106



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 29/06/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,270,482.54 16.1027



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 29/06/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2030000 GBP 20,805,204.39 10.2489



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 29/06/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,246,141.63 17.7995



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 29/06/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 296,717.43 18.5448



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 29/06/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,717,994.60 18.872



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 29/06/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,175,717.78 16.9372



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 29/06/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 187500 USD 3,175,578.45 16.9364



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 29/06/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1600000 EUR 21,860,539.42 13.6628



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 29/06/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,455,613.98 18.1099



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 29/06/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,314,100.96 15.4977



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 29/06/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,287,204.02 10.4785



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 29/06/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,240,690.00 18.272



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 29/06/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 173,590,049.10 15.4302



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 29/06/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 247,434.70 16.4956



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 29/06/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 980000 GBP 5,459,822.44 5.5712



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 29/06/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2145000 USD 39,742,783.34 18.5281



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 29/06/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,029,545.44 15.8392



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 29/06/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,827,245.51 14.0557



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 29/06/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,568,263.06 17.5908



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 29/06/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 299,814.35 18.7384



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 29/06/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,692,225.13 18.9345



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 29/06/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,377,550.86 19.0962



