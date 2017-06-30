

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were lackluster on Friday after falling the most in nine months the previous day on the back of hawkish commentary from central banks.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.1 percent at 381.14 in late opening deals after losing 1.3 percent the previous day.



The German DAX was marginally lower in choppy trade and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was declining 0.2 percent, while France's CAC 40 was rising 0.2 percent.



Banks were broadly lower after recent sharp gains on expectations that they would benefit from higher interest rates. However, Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo rose 0.8 percent and German lender Commerzbank added 1 percent.



Bayer shares slumped 4.5 percent after the company warned it would adjust full-year forecasts for sales and earnings in the Crop Science and Consumer Health divisions.



BASF eased half a percent after unveiling plans to buy seed assets from rivals.



Lufthansa gained 1 percent on reports the airline is boosting its technology offering to meet the needs of its customers in 2020.



U.K. pub retailer Greene King tumbled 3.5 percent after JP Morgan downgraded its rating to neutral.



Subsea 7 advanced 1.5 percent after it agreed to take over certain business and assets of fellow subsea company Emas Chiyoda Subsea.



In economic releases, German retail sales recovered at a faster than expected pace in May, while the country's jobless rate held steady at a record low of 5.7 percent in June, separate reports showed.



French consumer spending climbed 1.0 percent month-over-month in May, faster than the 0.4 percent rise in April, official data showed.



The third estimate from the Office for National Statistics showed that the U.K. economy expanded as estimated in the first quarter.



GDP grew 0.2 percent sequentially, unrevised from the previous estimate published on May 25.



Eurozone consumer inflation data is slated for release later in the day.



