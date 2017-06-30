ACACIA MINING PLC - Report on Payments to Governments

30 June 2017

Publication of 2016 Payments to Government Report

Acacia has today published its 2016 Payments to Governments Report following the UK Regulations governing the reporting of payments made by the extractive industry to Governments. The report can be downloaded from Acacia's website at: http://www.acaciamining.com/investors/reports/2017.aspx

