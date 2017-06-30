ACACIA MINING PLC - Report on Payments to Governments

PR Newswire
London, June 30
30 June 2017
Acacia Mining plc
LSE:ACA
("Acacia" or the "Company")
Publication of 2016 Payments to Government Report
Acacia has today published its 2016 Payments to Governments Report following the UK Regulations governing the reporting of payments made by the extractive industry to Governments. The report can be downloaded from Acacia's website at: http://www.acaciamining.com/investors/reports/2017.aspx
