WKN: A1CTRD ISIN: GB00B61D2N63 Ticker-Symbol: 33A 
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

ACACIA MINING PLC - Report on Payments to Governments

PR Newswire
London, June 30

30 June 2017

Acacia Mining plc
LSE:ACA
("Acacia" or the "Company")
Publication of 2016 Payments to Government Report

Acacia has today published its 2016 Payments to Governments Report following the UK Regulations governing the reporting of payments made by the extractive industry to Governments. The report can be downloaded from Acacia's website at: http://www.acaciamining.com/investors/reports/2017.aspx

ENQUIRIES

For further information, please visit our website: www.acaciamining.com or contact:

Acacia Mining plc
+44 (0) 20 7129 7150
Giles Blackham, Investor Relations


© 2017 PR Newswire