Nutritional Analysis Market Worth 5.99 Billion USD by 2022

According to new market research the report"Nutritional Analysis Market byParameter, Product Type (Beverages, Bakery & Confectionery, Snacks, Dairy & Desserts, Meat & Poultry, Sauces, Dressings, Condiments, Fruits & Vegetables, Baby Food), Objective, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the Nutritional Analysis Market is to reach USD 5.99 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2017.

Browse 108 market data tables and 54 figures spread through 186 pages and in-depth TOC on"Nutritional Analysis Market - Global Forecast to 2022"

The market for nutritional analysis is driven owing to the rise in consumer awareness, implementation of food safety & nutritional labelling regulations, globalization of food trade, and advancement in technology.

"Vitamin profile dominated the Nutritional Analysis Market in 2016"

The vitamin profile segment dominated the Nutritional Analysis Market, followed by proteins, in 2016. The demand for vitamin supplements and food is increasing in the global market. Growth in health conscious consumers preferring food products or supplements with higher vitamin percentage is fueling the demand for nutritional analysis.

Proteins can be classified by their composition, structure, biological function, or solubility properties. Food proteins are very complex. Various proteins have been purified and characterized. They vary in molecular mass, ranging from approximately 5000 to more than a million Daltons. They are composed of elements including hydrogen, carbon, nitrogen, oxygen, and sulfur.

"Beverages are the major product type for nutritional analysis"

Nutrition analysis refers to the process of determining the nutritional content of food. The beverage industry is growing with the innovation of products such as energy drinks, vitamin fortified water, anti-aging water, and sports drinks. On the other hand, the beverage industry is witnessing challenges such as the compositional quality and safety to be monitored in order to track contamination, adulteration, product consistency, and to ensure regulatory compliance from raw ingredients to the finished product.

"Labeling segment, by objective, dominated the Nutritional Analysis Market in 2016"

Nutritional labeling has received considerable attention in the food industry due to increasing consumer interest in health and diet issues. Food labels are a source of information and most often the first means for directly connecting with a consumer; however, its potential is not always well exploited. Labels may be an instrument for reinforcing generic claims and for establishing product differentiation, differentiation across food categories and within a specific category. Consumers have several choices regarding their food supply, so they can be selective about the products they purchase.

"Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate from 2017 to 2022"

The Nutritional Analysis Market in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. The market for nutritional analysis in the Asia-Pacific region is growing due to various rules and guidelines implemented by different countries. Nutritional analysis standards are getting stringent year-on-year to ensure safer supply of food to individuals in local and foreign countries. Governments have put various regulations in place for consumers, producers, and regulators.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the service portfolios of key service providers. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Eurofins Scientific SE (Luxembourg), SGS S.A. (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas S.A. (France), Intertek Group PLC. (U.K.), ALS LTD. (Australia), Mérieux NutriSciences Corporation (U.S.), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.).

