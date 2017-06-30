=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of voting rights announcement transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Atrium European Real Estate Limited AG hereby announces that at the end of the month June 2017 the number of voting rights amounts to a total of 376915000 voting rights. The stated capital is now EUR 2319614946. The change of total voting rights is effective as of 30.06.2017. additional (optional) statements: Atrium European Real Estate Limited hereby announces that at 30 June 2017 the total number of voting rights has remained 376,915,000. The stated capital as of the same date is EUR 2,319,614,946 following the company's dividend distribution of 30 June 2017 (special dividend and regular quarterly dividend). Further inquiry note: For further information: FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 Richard Sunderland Claire Turvey Richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2017 05:06 ET (09:06 GMT)