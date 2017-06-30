sprite-preloader
Freitag, 30.06.2017

30.06.2017 | 11:39
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Canon IT Solutions and Clavister Strengthen Their Sales Partnership by Additional Order of 1,6 MSEK

Canon IT Solutions has placed an additional order with Clavister worth 1,6MSEK

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, June 30, 2017

STOCKHOLM, June 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon IT Solutions Inc., a fully-owned subsidiary of the Canon Marketing Japan (Canon MJ) Group has placed an additional order with Clavister on June 30, 2017, totalling to 1,6 MSEK. Shipment is planned for July.

The order pertains to Clavister's Eagle series, which is one of two Clavister product series that Canon IT Solutions markets in Japan.

John Vestberg, Clavister CEO said, "It has been nearly two years since Clavister and Canon IT Solutions started the partnership. Initial rollout issues have been addressed and the projected sales development for the Japanese market remains intact. Clavister anticipates an acceleration in sales to increase its market share in Japan together with Canon IT Solutions."

For more information, please contact:

Peter Dahlander, IR
+46-736-79-67-40
peter.dahlander@clavister.com

© 2017 PR Newswire