Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect from July 5, 2017. The loan will be registered at STO Retail Bonds.



Swedish Treasury bill 1710 ---------------------------------- Expiration date: October 18, 2017 ---------------------------------- Last trading day: October 16, 2017 ---------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010133421 ---------------------------------- Short name: SSV 1710 RTL ---------------------------------- Trading code: SSV_1710_RTL ----------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Caroline Folke or Emelie Thordewall, telephone +46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com.