Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect from July 3, 2017. The loan will be registered at STO Government Bonds.



Swedish Treasury bill 1710 --------------------------------- Expiration date: October 18, 2017 --------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010133421 --------------------------------- Short name: RGKT 1710 --------------------------------- Trading code: RGKT_1710 ---------------------------------



