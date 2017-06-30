

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's inflation slowed slightly, as expected, in June on easing energy price growth, preliminary data from the statistical office Insee showed Friday.



Consumer price inflation came in at 0.7 percent in June, down from 0.8 percent in May.



Food inflation accelerated to 0.7 percent from 0.4 percent, while energy price growth more than halved to 2 percent from 5.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat, in line with expectations.



The harmonized index of consumer prices climbed 0.8 percent annually versus 0.9 percent rise in May. Month-on-month, the HICP remained unchanged in June.



Final data is due on July 13.



Another report from Insee showed that producer prices in domestic market fell 0.6 percent on a monthly basis in May, following a 0.5 percent drop in April.



On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 2.1 percent.



Producer prices for both domestic and foreign markets decreased for the fourth month in a row in May. Prices slid 0.5 percent on month after easing 0.3 percent in April. Year over year, producer prices grew 2.3 percent in May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX