30.06.2017 | 11:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Cooperation Intervest Offices & Warehouses, Group Machiels, MG Real Estate and DEME, obtains the development of zone B of the Ford site in Genk with "Genk Green Logistics".

Genk Green Logistics, the joint venture between Intervest, on the one hand, and Group Machiels, on the other hand, that is to be set up, in cooperation with developer MG Real Estate and DEME Environmental Contractors, will be responsible for the redevelopment of one of the most large-scale trimodal logistics hubs in Flanders.

Full press release:

Genk Green Logistics (http://hugin.info/137397/R/2116996/805795.pdf)


Source: Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV via Globenewswire

