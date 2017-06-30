

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Sky plc (BSY.L) announced Sky Sports has agreed a new five-year partnership with the England & Wales Cricket Board that includes live rights to international and county cricket from 2020 - including every match from the new T20 competition. The Group said the agreement means that between now and 2024, Sky Sports will be the only place to watch live coverage of all England home Tests, ODIs and T20s, women's matches and county cricket.



The partnership will cover new domestic T20 competition launching in 2020, NatWest T20 Blast, County Championship plus the women's KIA Super League. The Sky Sports cricket schedule also includes England in ICC competitions until 2023 and upcoming tours to Sri Lanka, New Zealand, South Africa and West Indies.



