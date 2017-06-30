Following the exercise of the warrant program 2014/2017 new shares have been issued and the number of shares and votes in the Company has increased by 599,417 and the share capital has increased by SEK 59,941.70.



Following this increase, the number of outstanding shares and votes in the company amounts to 51,873,025 and the share capital amounts to SEK 5,187,302.50.



For additional information, contact: Christian Sundin, President and CEO of Formpipe, +46 705 67 73 85



This is a translation of the original Swedish version. In the event of any discrepancies between the two versions, the original Swedish version shall take precedence.



The information in this press release is such that Formpipe must disclose pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on Friday, June 30, 2017, at 12.00 CET.



Formpipe develops ECM products and solutions for structuring information and supplies them to major companies, authorities and organisations. ECM products help organisations to capture, manage and distribute information, and to place it in context. The company's software helps improve efficiency, cut costs and reduce risk exposure. Formpipe was founded in 2004 and has offices in Sweden, Denmark, United Kingdom, The Netherlands and USA. The Formpipe share is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.



