The Italian inverter maker will supply its devices for a large-scale PV project under development in Nevada.

Italy-based inverter manufacturer Elettronica Santerno, a unit of Italian solar developer Enertronica, announced it will provide an unnamed international power utility with 27 MW of its devices. The company said the inverters will be used for a utility-scale solar plant in Nevada, which will be built by Enertronica. The value of the supply contract is €2.5 million, Enertronica said.

The project, which is scheduled for completion ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...