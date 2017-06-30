RIGHTMOVE PLC - Total Voting Rights

30 June 2017

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(the 'Company')

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

In accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, we notify the market that, as at 30 June 2017, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 94,450,959 ordinary shares of 1p each ('Shares') of which 2,182,640 Shares are held by the Company in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company as at 30 June 2017 is therefore 92,268,319 ('Total Voting Rights').

The Total Voting Rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator to determine if they are required to notify their interest in voting rights, or a change to that interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

