Elektrenai, Lithuania, 2017-06-30 12:11 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB, company code 302648707, registered office at Elektrines st. 21, Elektrenai (hereinafter referred to as the Company). The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by the Company is 635 083 615, ISIN code - LT0000128571.



The Company announces preliminary financial results for 5 months of 2017:



5 months of 2017 5 months of 2016 Change --------------------------------------------------------- Sales revenue EUR 52.3 mln EUR 53.3 mln -1.8% --------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA EUR 23.0 mln EUR 16.3 mln +40.9% ---------------------------------------------------------



Electricity produced at power plants controlled by the Company:



5 months of 2017 5 months of 2016 Change -------------------------------------------------------------------- Elektrenai Complex 53.3 GWh 77.5 GWh -31.2% -------------------------------------------------------------------- Kruonis PSHP 177.4 GWh 215.6 GWh -17.7% -------------------------------------------------------------------- Kaunas A. Brazauskas HPP 219.5 GWh 185.8 GWh +18.1% --------------------------------------------------------------------



The main reasons which influenced Company's results for 5 months of 2017 did not change much during May and remained the same as in 4 months of 2017: sales revenue decreased because of a huge decrease of electricity production in Elektrenai Complex and was partly compensated by bigger generation in Kaunas A. Brazauskas HPP. The change in EBITDA is significantly stimulated by the fact that in 2017 Company's revenue from regulated activities was not reduced due to the regulation of commercial production and inspection of the Company's activity in 2010-2012.



Valentas Neviera, Head of Communication Division, tel. +370 670 25997, e-mail. valentas.neviera@le.lt