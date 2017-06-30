

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The pound fell to 1.2977 against the U.S. dollar and 0.8785 against the euro, from an early more than a 5-week high of 1.3029 and a 1-week high of 0.8764, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc and the yen, the pound dropped to 1.2443 and 145.15 from early highs of 1.2478 and 145.93, respectively.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.27 against the greenback, 0.89 against the euro, 1.23 against the franc and 141.00 against the yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX