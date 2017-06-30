NTT DOCOMO International PR Public Relations Department Tel: +81-3-5156-1366 Fax: +81-3-5501-3408 URL: www.nttdocomo.com Contact: https://nes.nttdocomo.co.jp/PINQ01/showinquiry.do

TOKYO, June 30, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that it will be offering its LTE and FOMATM mobile communications services at the summit and along the trails of Mt. Fuji, as well as free Wi-Fi in mountain huts, during the iconic mountain's 2017 climbing period.From July 10 through mid-August, DOCOMO customers will have access to LTE-Advanced "PREMIUM 4GTM" at a maximum speed of 682 Mbps at the mountain's summit and at 450 Mbps at the base and along trails - an increase from 337.5 Mbps last year. The free Wi-Fi service in all mountain huts will be available from July 10 to September 10.DOCOMO has signed separate agreements with Yamanashi and Shizuoka prefectures to share information and collaborate in improving the communications environment and communications services for foreign climbers, including non-DOCOMO customers. Free Wi-Fi with enhanced WPA security in the mountain huts, for example, will ensure that foreign climbers have access to a communications environment that is easy and safe to use.In addition, to assist foreign climbers who may suddenly fall ill while climbing, DOCOMO will trial a real-time video communication interpretation service at a number of stations on the mountain. The service, available in English, Chinese and Korean, will provide foreign climbers with access to interpreters specializing in medical terminology. This service will be in addition to DOCOMO's regular 24-hour interpretation service offered nationwide, which supports the same three languages, plus Portuguese, Spanish, Thai, Vietnamese and Russian.Also, from August 4 to 6, climbers on the Fujinomiya Trail will be invited to participate in a digital stamp rally to collect stamps at three separate locations by using DOCOMO's check-in solution "Air Stamp," which uses a smartphone application to notify users when they enter a designated area.Going forward, DOCOMO will continue to ensure that Mount Fuji climbers enjoy high-quality mobile services, one of many ways that the company is enhancing the quality of mobile communications in expanded areas around Japan.About NTT DOCOMONTT DOCOMO provides innovative, convenient and secure mobile services that enable smarter living for each customer. The company serves over 65 million mobile customers in Japan via advanced wireless networks, including a nationwide 3G network and one of the world's first commercial LTE networks. Leveraging its unique capabilities as a mobile operator, DOCOMO is a leading developer of cutting-edge technologies for NFC mobile payments, mobile GPS, mobile TV, intuitive mobile assistance, environmental monitoring, smart grids and much more. Overseas, the company provides technical and operational expertise to eight mobile operators and other partner companies. NTT DOCOMO is listed on the Tokyo (9437) and New York (DCM) stock exchanges. Please visit https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/ for more information.Source: NTT DOCOMOContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.