Lord March, founder of Goodwood Festival of Speed, invites Stratasys to represent the latest advances in 3D printing alongside other technological innovations

The event's trophy handed to the winners onsite, designed by Nick Ervinck and 3D printed by Stratasys

Stratasys (Nasdaq:SSYS), the 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions company, today announced it will represent 3D printing with latest advances as part of the prestigious 'Future Lab' at Goodwood Festival of Speed (June 29 July 2). The new-for-2017 technology installation celebrates the 'future of motion' how we will experience speed and travel in the future.

McLaren MCL32 2017 race car featuring numerous Stratasys 3D printed parts to improve car performance (Photo: Business Wire)

Featuring alongside high-profile innovations showcasing cutting-edge automotive and aviation technology from autonomous race cars to the first prototypes of an all-electric commuter plane Stratasys will present high-profile use cases exemplifying the impact of 3D printing, including collaborations with one of the world's first electric aircraft manufacturers, Eviation, as well as McLaren-Honda Racing. In addition, visitors will see Stratasys UK Partner, Laser Lines, host live demonstrations of 3D printed parts produced with the Stratasys J750 Full color, Multi-Material 3D Printer, which will be 3D printing the iconic Goodwood trophy awarded to the winner in the hillclimb shootout over the Festival of Speed.

Making Short Flights Affordable and Eco-Friendly

Designed to take 9 passengers up to 1,000km at more than 240kts all at the price of a train ticket Eviation Aircraft is set to take the aerospace industry by storm. As the aviation industry races to develop the most viable electric and hybrid-electric commercial aircraft, visitors will learn how Eviation Aircraft is using Stratasys 3D printing to accelerate its development program for everything from prototyping to tooling and the evaluation of production parts for use on the aircraft itself. According to Eviation CEO, Omer Bar-Yohay, the use of advanced Stratasys 3D printing technology has seen the company save several hundreds of thousands of dollars in R&D and a further six months in workforce hours, which has made the project possible.

Prestigious Trophy Produced using Unique 3D Printing Technology

This year, leading Belgian artist and designer, Nick Ervinck, has been chosen by the event's initiator and host, Lord March, to custom-design the iconic Goodwood Festival of Speed trophy, which will be handed to the winner onsite. The trophy has been 3D printed by Stratasys with the world's only full color, multi-material 3D printer - the Stratasys J750 featuring technology that allows the creation of sculptures not possible with other manufacturing methods. Heavily inspired by the Goodwood Festival of Speed motorsport-racing tradition, the trophy was uniquely 3D printed in a single print run, infusing clear transparent material and vibrant colors.

Evolution of 3D Printing within Formula One

Demonstrating the advancements of 3D printing within Formula One, Stratasys will reveal how McLaren-Honda F1 is deploying 3D printing across the development of its 2017 race car to improve car performance. This includes final 3D printed race-ready parts for the new McLaren MCL32 race car, as well as manufacturing tooling to advance production. In addition, visitors will learn how the historic race team is bringing innovation trackside, using Stratasys FDM 3D printing technology to produce race-ready parts on demand to make rapid design changes to the car during race weekends.

"We are honored to represent 3D printing at an event renowned and respected for its innovation," says Andy Middleton, President, Stratasys EMEA. "Presenting advances in automotive and aerospace through our collaborations with McLaren and Eviation, as well as producing the famed Goodwood trophy, our objective is to show visitors how 3D printing enables manufacturers to produce innovative ideas and designs with complex geometries easily and cost-effectively, leading to better products and accelerated product development."

