=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The company FACC AG is declaring the following financial reports below: Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 82 para. 4 Stock Exchange Act English: Publication Date: 13.06.2017 Publication Location: http://www.facc.com/content/download/5301/43829/file/FACC_Annual_Financial_Repor t_2016-17.pdf end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2017 05:58 ET (09:58 GMT)