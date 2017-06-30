

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS) announced its planned actions in a restructuring and cost savings program. The company will reduce its administrative support cost structure to align with the current business environment. These activities will result in a reduction of approximately 300 positions, or 5 percent of the global administrative workforce, over the next three years. The cost savings from these changes will be approximately $20 million over the next three years.



Bemis Company also announced definitive plans to close two manufacturing facilities. The company will initiate the closing of one of these facilities in 2017 and the other in 2018. Benefits from these two plant closures will be approximately $10 million when fully implemented. The company continues to evaluate opportunities to consolidate additional facilities.



William Austen, Bemis CEO, said: 'During April, we began a review to align our U.S. manufacturing and administrative cost structures with the demands of our customer base to better position the Company in the current environment and for its long-term success. Given the challenges in the Brazilian economic environment, we also expanded the scope of our review to include our entire global business. We are targeting a total company cost savings plan of $55 to $60 million.'



