GE Energy Financial Services (GE EFS), the energy investment arm of General Electric, has started a new fund with the state-owned Development Bank of Japan (DBJ) to invest in operational solar projects."This renewable energy infrastructure investing platform marries the energy investing and market expertise of GE EFS with strong local partners," said David Nason, president and chief executive of GE EFS. "It provides an important new source of capital to meet the energy needs of Japan with clean, renewable solar power."GE EFS may eventually expand the ¥75 billion ($669.6 million) to ¥90 billion, according to an online statement. A group of undisclosed Japanese institutional investors have also contributed to the initial investment of ¥46.3 billion. GE EFS aims to expand the fund to ¥75 billion in the third ...

