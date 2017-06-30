Silicon wafer manufacturer 1366 Technologies and a unit of Tokyo-based energy equipment supplier IHI have connected a 500 kW solar array to the grid in Japan. The installation is the first commercial PV project in the world to include solar modules that feature 1366's proprietary Direct Wafer products.IHI's wholly owned IHI Plant Construction unit built the array at an undisclosed location in Hyogo prefecture, west of Osaka. The installation is expected to offset roughly 9,500 metric tons of CO2, according to an online statement. "The energy payback of an installation featuring Direct Wafer products is accelerated to less than a year due to the fact that our technology uses just one-third the energy," said Frank van Mierlo, chief executive of 1366 Technologies.An unspecified Tier 1 Chinese manufacturer supplied the IEC-certified ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...