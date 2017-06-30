What began as a university project by students at TU Eindhoven in the Netherlands in 2013 has this week reached a satisfying denouement as the world's first solar-powered family car officially hits the market.
The Lightyear One was developed by the team that won the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge in the 2013 cruiser class, which is a solar-powered car race held every year. After spending years developing the race-winning vehicle, the students turned their attention to making the prototype a commercially viable family saloon option, and now has five orders for its €119,000 car.
"We used all the student-time knowledge to develop a commercial solar car," said Lightyear's Tesse Hartjes. Assembled in the Netherlands at the Helmond Automotive Campus, and built using Dutch ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...