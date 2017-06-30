

OMAHA (dpa-AFX) - Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) Friday noted Bank of America Corp.'s (BAC) announcement on June 28 that it plans to increase its quarterly dividend to $0.12 per share.



When this occurs, Berkshire said it will exercise its warrants to acquire 700 million shares of Bank of America Common Stock at the exercise price of $7.142857 per share.



Pursuant to the terms of the warrants, Berkshire expects to use its $5 billion of Bank of America 6% Preferred Stock that it currently owns as the consideration to acquire the common shares.



In pre-market activity, BAC shares were gaining around 0.95 percent.



