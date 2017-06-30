Rapala VMC Oyj: RAPALA VMC CORPORATION: APPOINTMENT TO EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

Rapala VMC Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

June 30, 2017 at 1:30 p.m.

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION: APPOINTMENT TO EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

Mr. Jan-Elof Cavander, M.Sc (Tech.) (31) has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Executive Committee as from June 30, 2017. Cavander joined Rapala in 2010 and is currently working as Senior Vice President responsible for treasury and finance, corporate planning and IT.

Helsinki, June 30, 2017

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION

Jussi Ristimäki

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Rapala Group:

Jussi Ristimäki, Chief Executive Officer, tel. +358 9 7562 540

Jan-Elof Cavander, Chief Financial Officer, tel. +358 9 7562 540

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki and main media

Rapala VMC Corporation ("the Group") is a leading fishing tackle company and the global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. The Group also has a strong global position in other fishing categories and it is one of the leading distributors of outdoor, hunting and winter sport products in the Nordic countries. The Group has the largest distribution network in the industry. The main manufacturing facilities are located in Finland, France, Estonia, Russia, Indonesia and the UK. The Group brand portfolio includes the leading brand in the industry, Rapala, and other global brands like VMC, Sufix, Storm, Blue Fox, Luhr Jensen, Williamson, Dynamite Baits, Mora Ice, StrikeMaster, Marttiini and Peltonen. The Group, with net sales of EUR 261 million in 2016, employs some 2 800 people in 40 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation's share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.

Rapala VMC Corporation Stock Exchange Release June 30, 2017 (http://hugin.info/120091/R/2117023/805812.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Rapala VMC Oyj via Globenewswire

