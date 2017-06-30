Kesko Oyj: Kesko has completed the divestment of Indoor Group Oy, responsible for Asko and Sotka

KESKO PRESS RELEASE 30.06.2017 KLO 13.30 1(1)

Kesko Corporation has sold Indoor Group, which is responsible for the Asko and Sotka furniture trade chains, to a company owned by Sievi Capital Oyj, three franchising entrepreneurs from the Sotka chain and Etera Mutual Pension Insurance Company. The debt free price of the sale, structured as a share transaction, was €67 million.

Kesko's strategic objective is to achieve growth in the Finnish grocery trade, growth and expansion within the building and technical trade in Europe as well as growth in the car trade.

In 2016, the net sales of Indoor Group were €187 million and the operating profit was €9.8 million. The debt free price of the divestment was €67 million of which €62 million was paid in cash and €5 million as an interest bearing loan that the seller grants to the buyer. Kesko Corporation will record a profit of approximately €15 million on the divestment in the second quarter financial results for 2017.

Further information:

Investors and analysts: Kia Aejmelaeus, VP Investor Relations, tel. +358 105 322 533, kia.aejmelaeus@kesko.fi

Media: Riikka Toivonen, Head of Financial Communications, tel. +358 105 323 495, riikka.toivonen@kesko.fi

Kesko Corporation

DISTRIBUTION

Main news media

www.kesko.fi





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Kesko Oyj via Globenewswire

