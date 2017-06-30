

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's foreign trade surplus decreased more than initially estimated in April, latest figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Friday.



The trade surplus for April was revised down to EUR 865 million from EUR 878 million reported earlier. In the corresponding month last year, the surplus was EUR 976 million.



The value of exports fell 1.9 percent year-over-year in April, faster than the 1.6 percent drop seen in the flash data.



Import decreased 0.6 percent annually in April, revised from a 0.4 percent fall estimated initially.



