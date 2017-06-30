

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. stocks may open a tad higher on Friday as investors look for bargains following the previous session's sell-off.



While underlying sentiment continues to be cautious, encouraging manufacturing and services sector data from China may offer some solace to investors worried about the impact of tighter monetary conditions on financial markets.



China's official manufacturing PMI rose to 51.7 in June from 51.2 in May, marking the quickest pace of expansion in three months and adding to signs of a stabilizing economy. Non-manufacturing activity also expanded at a faster pace in June, with the PMI coming in at 54.9, up from 54.5 in May.



A slew of Japanese data painted a mixed picture of the economy, while inflation across the 19-country euro zone fell to its lowest level this year, complicating ECB President Mario Draghi's plans to remove stimulus.



Closer home, traders are likely to keep an eye on reports on personal income and spending, consumer sentiment and Chicago-area business activity for more clues on the health of the economy.



Ahead of a summit meeting of 20 global leaders next week, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told German lawmakers on Thursday in an obvious reference to Trump's policies that global problems could not be solved with protectionism and isolation.



In corporate news, footwear maker Nike confirmed a major deal with a rival retailer after reporting fourth-quarter earnings and sales that topped Wall Street's expectations.



Chipmaker Micron's fiscal third quarter and outlook surpassed estimates, thanks to rising prices for memory chips amid high demand from rapidly growing cloud-services providers and a stabilizing PC industry.



A flawed engine part produced by Arconic caused the brief suspension of flights for Boeing's 737 Max jetliner last month, the Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.



On the global front, Asian stock markets succumbed to heavy selling pressure, although Chinese shares bucked the weak trend to end a tad higher on the back of encouraging data releases.



European stocks recovered from early losses to trade higher after falling the most in nine months the previous day on the back of hawkish commentary from central banks.



Crude oil futures traded firm and remained on track for their biggest weekly gain since mid-May, while gold inched lower as the dollar index steadied.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX