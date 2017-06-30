

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - A measure signaling future turning points in the Swiss economy improved in June, survey results from the KOF Swiss Economic Institute showed Friday.



Recovering from the substantial decline in previous month, the KOF leading indicator rose to 105.5 from 102.0 in May. The reading was also above the expected level of 102.5.



The short-term outlook for the Swiss economy suggests above-average growth rates, the KOF said. While manufacturing contributed positively, construction made negative contribution.



The improved sentiment in the manufacturing sector was primarily the result of a more optimistic judgment of the incoming orders.



