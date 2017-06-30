WINDSOR, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/30/17 -- Join Kati and Lori Wightman as they attend a blood drive organized by members of the Essex County Library workers union.

Kati Wightman, 21, is battling lymphoma and requires transfusions for her fight. She is the daughter of CUPE 2974 spokesperson Lori Wightman.

What: Kati and Lori Wightman attending blood drive. Where: Windsor Blood Donor Clinic, 3909 Grand Marais Road East, Windsor When: Friday, June 30, 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

