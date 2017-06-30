Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

OJSC Surgutneftegas / Annual Financial Report OJSC Surgutneftegas: Information statement on website disclosure of the annual report by OJSC 'Surgutneftegas' 30-Jun-2017 / 12:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement on website disclosure of the annual report by OJSC "Surgutneftegas" Annual report of OJSC "Surgutneftegas" for 2016 is published on the website on 30 June 2017. Website used by the Issuer to disclose information: http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/ru/investors/; http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: OJSC Surgutneftegas Grigoriya Kukuyevitskogo, 1, bld.1 628415 Surgut Russia Internet: www.surgutneftegas.ru ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: ACS TIDM: SGGD Sequence No.: 4362 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 588291 30-Jun-2017

