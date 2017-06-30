Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) announced today that it will report financial results for the second quarter 2017 on Thursday, July 27, 2017, before the U.S.-based financial markets open. Novocure management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017, at 8 a.m. EDT on Thursday, July 27, 2017.

Analysts and investors can participate in the conference call by dialing 855-442-6895 for domestic callers and 509-960-9037 for international callers, using the conference ID 37605671. The webcast can be accessed live from the Investor Relations page of Novocure's website, https://www.novocure.com/investor-relations, and will be available for replay for at least 14 days following the call.

About Novocure

Novocure is an oncology company developing a profoundly different cancer treatment utilizing a proprietary therapy called TTFields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Novocure's commercialized product, Optune, is approved for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating TTFields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer and mesothelioma.

Headquartered in Jersey, Novocure has U.S. operations in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Malvern, Pennsylvania, and New York City. Additionally, the company has offices in Germany, Switzerland and Japan, and a research center in Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit www.novocure.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/novocure.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170630005019/en/

Contacts:

Media and Investors

Novocure

Ashley Cordova, 212-767-7558

acordova@novocure.com