WINDSOR, CT--(Marketwired - June 30, 2017) - eEuroparts.com®, a leading online retailer of European auto parts, announced today they have partnered with Indian Summer Racing to acquire an Audi RS 3 LMS USA Clubsport. The two companies have established LMS Performance Group, LLC to own and operate the car which will compete in the remainder of the Touring Car season in Pirelli World Challenge®.

The Indian Summer Racing team sponsored by eEuroparts.com® is ending their TCB season early to compete in the TC class for the remaining three races of the season. The decision to forgo the remainder of the TCB season did not come lightly as driver Travis Washay is currently fourth in points, with two podium finishes this year, including a win at Virginia International Speedway.

However, both Washay and eEuroparts.com® President and CEO Matt Moran concluded that the opportunity the Audi RS 3 LMS program presented was too good to pass up.

"The decision to participate in the Audi Sport customer racing program to develop the RS 3 LMS here in the U.S. is the right decision for eEuroparts.com®," said Moran. "This opportunity will help propel the company forward into the future as we work to become a leading resource for Audi parts."

Washay concurred. "I'm excited to be moving up to TC class for the remainder of the season," Washay said. "We feel like there is great potential to work with Pirelli World Challenge® and Audi Sport customer racing to build an exciting product out on the track for the next three race weekends."

The 2017 Audi RS 3 LMS is built to the current TCR platform available from Audi Sport customer racing. The car features a 2.0 L, straight-four engine with turbocharger and intercooling, transversely mounted in the front of the car. From Audi, it outputs 350 hp at 6,200 rpm. However, it runs a reduced power map in the Pirelli World Challenge TC class. The front-wheel drive Audi RS 3 LMS goes from 0 - 60 in under 4.5 seconds and can reach top speeds of approximately 150 mph.

The new team has a lot to do in preparation for the Pirelli World Challenge event at Utah Motorsports Campus August 11 - 13 th , but they are confident that their car, their team, and especially their driver will be ready. "Travis is the right driver to be competitive in this car," Moran added. "His skills as a front-wheel drive racer are a perfect fit for the Audi RS 3 LMS platform and we're looking forward to seeing what he can do behind the wheel."

After Utah, the TC class of Pirelli World Challenge will travel to Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas September 1-3 rd , and finish the season at MAZDA Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California October 13 - 15 th . Due to the mid-season class switch LMS Racing will not be in contention for the overall TC points lead, but they do expect their new Audi RS 3 LMS to be competitive in each race and challenge for a podium finish.

For more information about eEuroparts.com®'s 2017 Audi RS 3 LMS, visit their official website http://www.lmsperformance.com. For additional information on the 2017 racing season, visit the official Pirelli World Challenge® website. For additional information on eEuroparts.com®, simply visit eEuroparts.com here.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/6/30/11G142122/Images/AudiSportPressReleaseFinalSmall-ab56e5ac4513b192894dd0e11f784e08.jpg

