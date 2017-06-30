

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - A measure reflecting the current economic situation in euro area rose for the first time in four months in June, results of a survey by the Bank of Italy and the Centre for Economic Policy Research said Friday.



The Bank of Italy/CEPR Eurocoin indicator climbed to 0.62 from 0.60 in May. The reading points to a continuing robust expansion of activity in the euro area, the bank said.



The indicator steadily declined after hitting a peak of 0.75 in February.



The positive contributions stemming from persistent business optimism and the favorable performance of the labor market were only partly offset by the negative effects of the appreciation of the euro against the dollar, the bank added.



