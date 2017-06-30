Excelity Global and Daya Dimensi Global Announce a Partnership to Drive True HR Value to SAP/SuccessFactors Customers

SINGAPORE, June 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Singapore-headquartered companies, Excelity Global Solutions and Daya Dimensi Global (DDG), today announced their partnership for Asia Pacific markets to provide corporations with groundbreaking HR technology and operative services.

With the continuing momentum of organizations transitioning to the cloud to support their HR needs, Excelity Global Solutions, the largest Asia-based payroll service provider, and DDG, the most experienced SuccessFactors implementation partner in Asia, will provide integrated and cost-effective world-class solutions for companies to quickly streamline their HR & Payroll process through technology adoption and/or outsourcing.

Excelity Global processes more than 1.2 million payslips each month in 20 countries across Asia Pacific and DDG has implemented more than 150+ projects successfully across the region ranging from 200 to 200,000 employees.

Driven with the vision of SimplyHR, Excelity Global currently offers its HCM/Payroll solutions on its own proprietary platform.Aju Murjani, Managing Director, ASEAN & ANZ, Excelity Global Solutions, said, "It's time for SAP/SuccessFactors customers to effectively focus on strategic initiatives and this partnership can drive companies towards the much-needed focus to Digitize and HR transformation. DDG's dedicated team, with a deep understanding of the market and vision to disrupt the market, is a natural fit for us."

"The drive to embrace HR cloud solutions continues to gain momentum across Asia Pacific. Our partnership, and pre-built integration between SAP/SuccessFactors HCM and Excelity Payroll Solutions, will provide an expanded range of services to our clients so they can deliver real value to their businesses across the full spectrum of HR requirements. In conjunction with our combined BPO services, we will support our clients beyond just technology innovation to fully managed HR services," saidPeter Goldrick, Managing Director,DDG.

About DDG

DDG is a Human Resource consulting firm specialising in delivering innovative HR technology-based solutions. With over 7 years' experience in implementing SuccessFactors and over 150+ successful projects, DDG is one of the leading sales and implementation partners in Asia Pacific for SuccessFactors. DDG provides consulting services, system implementation and HR managed services.

About Excelity Global Solutions

Singapore-headquartered, Excelity Global Solutions is the largest Asia-based payroll outsourcing provider, processing more than 1.2 million payslips each month. Founded in 1997, Excelity Global is a pioneer in the payroll outsourcing business, having its payroll delivery centers set up in India, Singapore, China, Philippines and Malaysia. Today, Excelity Global operates its proprietary payroll platform in 12 countries, delivered through Managed Services model. It also offers payroll in SaaS model, targeted to SMEs looking for cost-effective payroll solutions.

