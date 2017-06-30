NEO INDUSTRIAL PLC: CHANGE IN NEO INDUSTRIAL PLC'S OWN B SHARES HELD BY THE COMPANY According to decisions made by the Annual General Meeting on 31.3.2016 Neo Industrial Plc has assigned 13,642 own B shares to the members of the Board of Directors concerning period 1.4.2016 - 31.3.2017.



8,253 shares were assigned as a part of the annual remuneration and 5,389 shares were assigned as a part of bonus remuneration of the Board of Directors.



The Annual General Meeting on 31.3.2016 approved that the members of the Board of Directors be paid a bonus based on the development of the company's B share price. Should the annual return exceed 50 percent, the bonus shall be paid in accordance with 50 percent. Furthermore, the AGM decided that approximately 40 per cent of the bonuses will be paid with the shares of the company.



The share price of Neo Industrial Plc B shares has risen during the set bonus period from EUR 2.06 to EUR 9.28 (350 %).



Neo Industrial Plc is holding 109,271 own B shares after this assignment.



Hyvinkää, 30 June 2017 Neo Industrial Plc Board of Directors



FURTHER INFORMATION Ralf Sohlström, Managing Director, tel. +358 40 770 2720



www.neoindustrial.fi/en



Neo Industrial's strategy is to invest mainly in industrial companies with similar synergic benefits. The aim of investments is with active ownership to develop the purchased companies and establish additional value. Returns are sought through both dividend flow and an increase in value. Neo Industrial's class B shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Stock Exchange. Neo Industrial's business segment is Cable Industry.