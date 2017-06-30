

VAST RESOURCES PLC/Ticker: VAST/Index: AIM/Sector: Mining For immediate release 30 June 2017 Vast Resources plc ('Vast' or the 'Company') Director Appointment



The Directors of Vast are pleased to announce the appointment to the Board of Mr Brian Basham as a Non-Executive Director, with immediate effect.



Following an early career as a financial journalist and fund manager, Brian Basham has more than 25 years' experience in corporate affairs. Since 1976, Brian has founded and subsequently sold a number of successful businesses, including Broad Street Associates, which was sold to BDDP following its flotation in 1986 and Primrose Care which was sold to BUPA in 1998.



Brian Basham is currently the chairman of Equity Development Limited, a leading sponsored research provider, and founder and former chairman of ArchOver Limited, a crowd lending platform.He is also a non-executive director of AIM- traded ADVFN plc.



Commenting on Brian's appointment, Roy Pitchford, Chief Executive Officer said, 'We are very pleased to have Brian on board as a Non-Executive Director with his extensive City and corporate experience.'



The information required by Schedule 2 paragraph (g) in relation to the appointment of Brian Arthur Basham (aged 73) is as follows: Current: Past within five years:



Equity Development Limited ArchOver Limited



Performance Analysis Limited Daygreen Limited



ADVFN Plc Centre for Investigative Journalism Limited



Daygreen Limited NLP Financial Management Limited



The Experience Corps



Bashco Ltd Energy Invest Group Limited



REFE Limited



Keats Goddard Consultancy Limited BSSG Limited



Equity I Limited Britannia's Gold Limited



Equity Holdings Limited The Establishment Club Ltd



Edinnovations Ltd



Brian Basham holds 52,500,000 ordinary shares in the Company, representing a percentage holding of 1.1% of the Company's issued share capital ('ISC'), together with warrants over 70,175,438 ordinary shares exercisable at 0.5p per share up to 30 June 2019 representing 1.5% of the ISC. Brian Basham was a director of Abbeygrove Trading Limited within 12 months prior to it going into a voluntary creditors liquidation on 13/05/2003. Having regard to the relevant statement of affairs filed, the estimated deficiency as regards creditors was GBP1,053,641.



Brian Basham was an independent non-executive director of Mezzanine Group plc within 12 months prior to it going into an administration on 02/09/2004. According to publicly available information, the estimated deficiency as regards creditors of Mezzanine was £28 million. Brian Basham had expressed his concern about management conduct at Mezzanine and later provided a witness statement to the Thames Valley Police in connection with what turned out to be a successful recent prosecution of certain parties who had been involved with the running of the Mezzanine business.



Brian Basham was a director of The Statesman & Nation Publishing Company Limited within 12 months prior to it going into an administration on 15/01/1996. The company was subsequently dissolved on 27/08/1999.



Save as disclosed above, there are no further disclosures required to be made in respect of the appointment under Schedule 2(g) or Rule 17 of the AIM Rules for Companies.



**ENDS**



For further information, visit www.vastresourcesplc.com or please contact: Vast Resources plc Roy Pitchford (Chief Executive Officer) +44 (0) 20 7236 1177



Beaumont Cornish - Financial & Nominated Adviser www.beaumontcornish.com Roland Cornish +44 (0) 020 7628 3396 James Biddle



Brandon Hill Capital Ltd - Joint Broker www.brandonhillcapital.com Jonathan Evans +44 (0) 20 3463 5016



Peterhouse Corporate Finance Ltd - Joint Broker www.pcorpfin.com Duncan Vasey +44 (0) 20 7469 0936



St Brides Partners Ltd www.stbridespartners.co.uk Susie Geliher +44 (0) 20 7236 1177 Charlotte Page



The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR').



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Vast Resources plc via GlobeNewswire



A0J3GBB142P69R43



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX