Freitag, 30.06.2017

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
30.06.2017 | 13:16
(3 Leser)
PR Newswire

Global Biometric PoS Terminals Market Report 2017

DUBLIN, June 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Biometric PoS Terminals Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global biometric PoS terminals market to grow at a CAGR of 27.81% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Biometric PoS Terminals Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from biometric POS, which includes both fixed and portable POS.

One trend in the market is growth of self-service market. The growth of the self-service market is a trend wherein the biometric POS terminals can be adopted. The self-service market includes retail check out and kiosks. A self-service kiosk is an interactive kiosk that consists of specialized software and hardware computer terminals.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in fraud at merchant POS terminals. The chances of fraud at merchant POS terminals is increasing. Credit and debit card users face issues such as identity theft and financial fraud. Remote hacking of the POS systems by hackers to steal debit and credit card data has resulted in millions of dollars' worth of transactions. Once hackers cross the remote access door, they can use techniques like RAM scraping and keyloggers to obtain all the sensitive information.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is absence of uniform standards. Interoperability is the ability of a system to work or operate with other systems without requiring any extra efforts by the user/customer. There is a lack of standardization in biometric POS terminals, which is a major challenge for interoperability. Standardization is needed to ensure interoperability among technologies from multiple vendors.


Key vendors

  • Bitel
  • Biyo
  • Crossmatch
  • DERMALOG Identification Systems
  • EKEMP INTERNATIONAL
  • Fujitsu
  • Ingenico Group
  • M2SYS
  • PayTango
  • OT-Morpho
  • SmartMetric
  • Sthaler
  • Verifone
  • Zvetco Biometrics
  • Zwipe

Other prominent vendors

  • ACTAtek
  • Argus TrueID
  • ePortID
  • E&M TECHNOLOGIES

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market landscape

Part 05: Market segmentation by technology

Part 06: Geographical segmentation

Part 07: Key leading countries

Part 08: Decision framework

Part 09: Drivers and challenges

Part 10: Market trends

Part 11: Vendor landscape

Part 12: Key vendor analysis

Part 13: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qf9gql/global_biometric

