

Denmark's economy expanded as initially estimated in the three months ended March, latest figures from Statistics Denmark showed Friday.



Gross domestic product climbed 0.6 percent sequentially in the first quarter, the same rate of growth as in the fourth quarter, which was revised up from a 0.5 percent rise reported earlier.



In the third quarter of 2016. the rate of expansion was 0.8 percent.



Private consumption grew 0.7 percent in the first quarter, mainly driven by the purchase of vehicles. Public consumption rose 0.8 percent.



At the same time, exports of goods and services registered a decline of 0.9 percent.



On a yearly basis, GDP advanced 2.6 percent in the first quarter, slower than the 2.2 percent growth seen in the flash data.



During the whole year 2016, the economic growth was 1.7 percent, revised up by 0.4 percentage points from the previous estimate.



