Aberforth Geared Income Trust Plc - Result of GM

Aberforth Geared Income Trust plc ("AGIT") and Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ("ASLIT")

30 June 2017

RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING, SCHEME OF RECONSTRUCTION, PLACING AND OFFER FOR SUBSCRIPTION AND APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION

At a general meeting of AGIT held earlier today the special resolution proposed to wind up AGIT voluntarily under the provisions of the Insolvency Act 1986 and appoint Derek Neil Hyslop and Colin Peter Dempster of Ernst & Young LLP as liquidators was passed by AGIT's Ordinary Shareholders on a show of hands.

A total of 60.6 million proxy votes were received, representing 55.4 per cent. of the 109.5 million AGIT Ordinary Shares in issue, in respect of this resolution at the general meeting. Of the proxy votes cast, over 99 per cent. were cast in favour of the special resolution. The table, set out at the bottom of this Announcement, shows the full results of the proxy voting.

Pursuant to the scheme of reconstruction of AGIT under section 110 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (the "Scheme") and the ASLIT Placing and Offer for Subscription, the Directors of ASLIT have resolved to allot 190,249,900 million ASLIT Ordinary Shares and 47,562,500 ASLIT ZDP Shares. ASLIT already has 100 ASLIT Ordinary Shares in issue.

The Scheme has become unconditional.

Application has been made for the ASLIT Ordinary Shares and the ASLIT ZDP Shares to be admitted to the listing on the premium and standard segments of the Official List respectively and to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange at 8.00 a.m. on 3 July 2017 ("Admission").

Following Admission ASLIT will have 190,250,000 Ordinary Shares each carrying one voting right per share and 47,562,500 ZDP Shares each carrying voting rights in the limited circumstances set out in the articles of association of ASLIT.

Details of the Proxy Votes

For Against Total Votes Withheld 1) Special Resolution 60,638,352 456 60,638,808 166,713

Given the first special resolution set out in the notice of the general meeting which was sent to AGIT's shareholders with the circular dated 19 May 2017 (the "Notice") was passed by AGIT's Ordinary Shareholders, the second special resolution set out in the Notice was withdrawn.

A copy of the special resolution passed at the general meeting has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

For further information please contact:

Investment Managers

Aberforth Partners LLP +44 (0) 131 220 0733

Euan Macdonald

Alistair Whyte

Advisers to AGIT

Dickson Minto W.S. +44 (0) 207 649 6823

Douglas Armstrong

Advisers to ASLIT

J.P. Morgan Cazenove (JPMC) +44 (0) 207 742 4000

William Simmonds

Edward Gibson-Watt

Oliver Kenyon

Kepler Partners LLP +44 (0) 203 384 8796

Hugh van Cutsem