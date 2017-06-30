High Throughput Flow Assay Trends 2017

DUBLIN, June 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This market report summarizes the results of HTStec's industry-wide global web-based benchmarking survey on high throughput flow cytometry (HT flow) screening carried out in January 2017.

The survey was initiated as part of the publisher's tracking of emerging life science marketplaces and to update the previous HT Flow Assay Trends report 2015.

The questionnaire was compiled to meet the needs, requirements and interests of the flow cytometry vendor community.

The objectives were to document the current implementation and use of HT flow assays in screening, and to understand future user requirements. The aim was to compile a reference document on HT flow assays, which could be compared directly relative to our previous 2015 report.

Equal emphasis was given to soliciting opinion from the large molecule, small molecule and immunoassay screening segments worldwide.

Key Topics Covered:

Why Respondents Have Enabled or Why They Are Interested in HT Flow Current Use of HT Flow Assays in Screening How Respondents Have Achieved HT Flow Analysis to Date Typical Throughput Realised to Date With Current Approach to HT Flow Will Implementing HT Flow Mainly Displace or Complement Existing Screening Technologies (1) Will Implementing HT Flow Mainly Displace or Complement Existing Screening Technologies (2) Therapeutic/Disease Areas Targeting/Using HT Flow Assays Target Classes Respondents Are Most Interested in Applying HT Flow Assays Where Respondents Use (or Plan Use of) HT Flow Assays Main Benefits of HT Flow Versus Other Techniques Plate Processing Time Adequate for Respondent's HT Flow Needs Requirements for HT Flow Screening Assays Number of Parameters Respondents Want to Multiplex in Cell Based HT Flow Assays Number of Analytes Respondents Want to Multiplex in Bead-Based HT Flow Assays Where Cell Markers of Interest in HT Flow Screens Are Located Main Cell Labelling Technique/Source Used for HT Flow Assays Type of Endpoints of Most Interest in HT Flow Screens Respondents Who Plan to Carry Out Sample Prep On Cells Assayed By HT Flow Number of HT Flow Primary Cell-Based Screens (HTS) Per Year Number of Wells Per HT Flow Cell-Based Primary Screens (HTS) Number of HT Flow Primary Bead-Based Screens (HTS) Per Year Number of Wells Per HT Flow Bead-Based Primary Screens (HTS) Cost Paid Per Sample (Well) Analysed Using HT Flow Cell-Based Assays Cost Paid Per Sample (Well) Analysed Using HT Flow Bead-Based Assays Annual Capex Budget for HT Flow Detection Instruments Units Purchased Per Annual Capex Budget for HT Flow Detection Instruments HT Flow Detection Instruments Market Estimate Reagents & Consumables Budget for HT Flow Assays HT Flow Assays Reagents & Consumables Market Estimate Current/Planned Deployment of HT Flow Instrumentation in Screening Biggest Limitations (Obstacles) in Using HT Flow Assays Today Possible Limitations of HT Flow Assays Biggest Hurdles in Software & Data Analysis for HT Flow Assays Level of Agreement With Statements About The Status of HT Flow Assays Unmet Needs in HT Flow Assays Today

